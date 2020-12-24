'Law and order president -- yeah right': Legal experts unleash on latest Trump pardons
photo: Screen capture

President Donald Trump announced another slate of pardons on Wednesday night, this time including what some consider to be Russia scandal conspirators, Paul Manafort and Roger Stone. Both men already got the VIP treatment from the Justice Department under Attorney General Bill Barr.

Manafort, in particular, was slated to be sent to Rikers Island Prison, when the Justice Department stepped in to ensure he could be imprisoned at home with his expensive and fancy carpets.

Stone didn't even have to face the harshness of a prison cell as Trump commuted his sentence the day before he was slated to go to jail.

See how legal scholars and angry Americans responded to the pardons below: