Mood among Laxalt staffers is 'awful, shocked and depressed' as they await bad news: CNN
The campaign for the GOP Senate nominee in Nevada is dour as prognosticators expect that the race will imminently be called for Democratic Party incumbent Catherine Cortez Masto.

CNN's Fredricka Whitfield interviewed correspondent Rosa Flores, who was tracking the vote counting from North Las Vegas.

"You know, Fred, until a few hours ago, both campaigns were very optimistic about their chances here. Well, that changed a few hours ago," Flores reported.

Flores noted that her CNN colleague Dan Merica reported GOP strategist described the change inside Laxalt's campaign.

"They say the mood has changed inside the Adam Laxalt campaign, saying that the mood is 'awful' that they are 'shocked' and depressed and that various fractions of the Republican Party are pointing their fingers, saying that their challenger, Democratic incumbent Catherine Cortez Masto could actually take the lead," Flores reported.

With control of the U.S. Senate currently projected to be 49-49, a win by Cortez Masto would give Democrats continued control of the U.S. Senate with Vice President Kamala Harris being able to cast tie-breaking votes.

