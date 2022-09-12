Florida county Republican Party mulls barring FBI agents and labeling World Health Organization 'terrorists'
FBI evidence response team / Shutterstock

The Republican Party in Lee County, Florida is mulling a slew of controversial resolutions, including one that would bar FBI agents from entering the county in protest of the search of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort.

Florida Politics reports that the resolutions are being pushed by local right-wing activists, and it seems that Lee County GOP leadership is wary of them.

“They are not necessarily a priority of the party until the party chooses to make them a priority," said Jonathan Martin, the Lee County Republican Party chairman of the resolutions.

Martin also told Florida Politics that many of the resolutions only came up after a four-hour meeting in which many people had already left who might have objected to them.

RELATED: Trump attorneys argue Mar-a-Lago documents might be personal papers — not classified materials

The anti-FBI resolution, which was sponsored by local activist Joe Sansone, cites the search warrant executed at Mar-a-Lago as an example of law enforcement agencies being "weaponized against American citizens" and also says that new IRS agents are being recruited "for the purposes of terrorizing the American people."

Sansone defended his controversial resolution in an interview with Florida Politics.

"The FBI’s actions in the Jan. 6 protest as well as actions during the whole Trump administration has demonstrated the organization is a political arm," he said.

Another resolution, also sponsored by Sansone, sought to label the World Health Organization as a terrorist group for supposedly conspiring with President Joe Biden to institute global martial law.

"Back in May, the Biden administration worked with WHO and attempted to amend the treaty granting WHO the power of global Martial law and the ability to force masks, lockdowns, and vaccinations, etc., in the case of a future pandemic," he told Florida Politics. "The amendments failed. Now WHO has a draft treaty for 2024 that is seeking to implement the same right to inflict global martial law."

SmartNews