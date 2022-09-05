Judge says that FBI documents taken included Trump's medical records and tax information: Maggie Haberman

The New York Times reported Monday that U.S. District Court Judge Aileen Cannon issued her opinion on Labor Day that the Justice Department had to cease all investigation while a "special master" researches the documents the FBI filter team sifted through after executing a search warrant from the Justice Department.

The FBI agents with the proper top secret clearance level said that they went through all of the documents and have already returned anything that falls under the privilege classification.

Legal experts anticipate that the Justice Department will appeal the decision, though they've indicated they're not concerned about a special master. However, the case law and the president set by Judge Cannon was concerning, they said.

The Times revealed that "among the government records seized by the F.B.I., agents found some of Mr. Trump’s ‘medical documents, correspondence related to taxes, and accounting information.'"

Trump was ordered to turn over his tax documents to the House Oversight Committee last week and his accounting information has been part of an ongoing civil suit by New York Attorney General Letitia James.

"Judge Cannon noted, in fact, that Mr. Trump’s personal items were identified and set aside by a so-called filter team of federal agents walled off from the team investigating Mr. Trump. Still, in her order, she cast doubt on the work of the filter team, saying, without giving specifics, that in two instances, materials that should have been identified as privileged ended up in the hands of prosecutors," said the Times.

She then claimed that because there was so much material that was taken from Mar-a-Lago that there should be a special master. The material isn't large because that's what the FBI took, however, it's a large sum because Trump took a large sum of government documents.

“Considering the volume of seized materials and the parties’ expressed desire for swift resolution of this matter,” Judge Cannon wrote, “a special master would be better suited than this court to conduct the review.”



Read the full report at the New York Times.