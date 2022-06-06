Gun store owner facing furious backlash after mocking George Floyd’s death with 'absolutely disgusting' sign
On Monday, The Sand Mountain Reporter revealed that a gun store owner in Leesburg, Alabama is defiant following backlash over a racist sign she put up making fun of police brutality victim George Floyd.

"The sign at Leesburg Guns read, 'CONGRATULATIONS TO GEORGE FLOYD ON 2 YEARS OF SOBRIETY,'" reported Erica Thomas. "Since the story has been spread around the nation, owner Jeannie Nichols said the business has received many hate messages and calls from people from all over, some even threatening to shoot up the sign and many calling her racist."

The store's rating on Yelp has dropped to a single star.

"They are absolutely DISGUSTING. Don't waste your money. There are plenty of other businesses to support that are reputable. These people are horrible," one person wrote.

"Raging racists. If they are this blatant about being immoral & disrespectful about human life, they are surely that way about safety. One cannot purchase from horrendous business owner who purportedly represents the city of Leesburg. Shut this merchant down," added another.

According to the report, Nichols flatly denied her sign was racist.

"She put the sign about George Floyd together after she said Barack Obama disrespectfully compared the death of Floyd to the killing of children at a Uvalde, Texas school," said the report. "'It ticked me off good,' Nichols said. 'But it has nothing to do with the fact that George Floyd was Black, it has to do with the fact of what George Floyd did and that they’re honoring him. That man doesn’t need to be honored.'"

“My sign was not racist,” Nichols added. “Even though they want to spin it that way, it had nothing to do with his color. It had to do with what kind of person he was. People seem to worship him."

Floyd was murdered in 2020 by former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who kneeled on his neck for 9 minutes during a stop. Chauvin was convicted and sentenced to 22 and a half years for the murder.

