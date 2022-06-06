Reporter predicts 'bombshell' Jan. 6 committee hearing will show a split-screen of Trump vs. attackers
Donald Trump shows passion while delivering a campaign rally speech at the Mohegan Sun Arena. (Evan El-Amin / Shutterstock.com)

Speaking to MSNBC on Monday, Washington Post reporter Carol Leonnig explained the main ways the House Select Committee will do to show the alleged conspiracy and corruption of Donald Trump and his allies. Officials intend to show side-by-side examples of the violence at the U.S. Capitol and what was happening at the White House at the same time.

"I think, Nicolle, you are going to see some bombshells that day," Leonnig said. "I applaud my colleagues who have been reporting on this curtain-raiser for the hearings to come. The one that will be led and focused on Donald Trump, I understand, will have a lot of Donald Trump's own words as relayed by witnesses, as relayed by Donald Trump himself, people who were at his shoulder. And, so, you will see a kind of a split-screen. What was happening on the capitol at the same moment as what was happening inside the White House with Donald Trump."

She cited one of the scenes in her book co-written with Phil Rucker, when Trump felt "giddy" when he saw his supporters committing multiple felonies and trumping up the side of the hill with weaponry, flag poles, fire extinguishers, bear spray, and two-way radios as if they were in a paramilitary event.

"So, you will see this split screen of what was Donald Trump doing, what was he saying," Leonnig continued. "And then what was actually happening on the capitol. The violence and the mayhem and the terror that he could have stopped and chose not to. This goes to the heart of what Liz Cheney warned early on, the dereliction of duty. She has brought that up over and over again and I think that will be a big subtheme of that hearing."

IN OTHER NEWS: Marjorie Taylor Green rages at shooting survivor for visiting Congress to 'bully my weak RINO colleagues'

Wallace agreed, recalling how Cheney has outlined where the dereliction of duty occurred.

See the conversation below or at this link.


What Jan 6 committee will look like youtu.be

Trump News SmartNews