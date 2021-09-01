Legal experts insult Kevin McCarthy after threats against phone companies seem corrupt
Kevin McCarthy speaking with supporters of President of the United States Donald Trump at a "Make America Great Again" campaign rally at Phoenix Goodyear Airport in Goodyear, Arizona. (Photo credit: Gage Skidmore)

Rep. Kevin McCarthy may have just made a fatal error in his attempts to delegitimize the Jan. 6 committee.

McCarthy threatened phone companies that if they complied with subpoenas the GOP would punish them when they regained control of the House. It immediately prompted legal experts to caution that McCarthy may have made a public obstruction of justice.

The Jan. 6 Committee said as much when replying to McCarthy's comment.

According to 18 U.S.C. § 1503 an "obstruction of justice" is an act that "corruptly or by threats or force, or by any threatening letter or communication, influences, obstructs, or impedes, or endeavors to influence, obstruct, or impede, the due administration of justice."

McCarthy would have to make more of a specific and targeted threat according to some legal experts.

