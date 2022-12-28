Legal experts say Kari Lake's efforts to overturn Arizona's election likely to fail
Gage Skidmore.

Former Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake is still holding on to her claim that she was the rightful winner of last month's election. Now, she's signaling that she plans to bring her case all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court, Newsweek reports.

Lake filed an appeal in her election lawsuit on Tuesday after a Maricopa County judge rejected her lawsuit and confirmed Governor-elect Katie Hobbs was the winner.

"I am standing up for the people of this state, the people who were done wrong on Election Day and the millions of people who live outside of Maricopa County whose vote was watered down by this bogus election in Maricopa County," Lake told Steve Bannon on his War Room show.

But according to legal experts speaking to Newsweek, Lake faces a tough road ahead.

"She's got a lot of work to do to try to make [her] argument and, and I'm unpersuaded she can pull it off," said election law expert David Schultz.

"All she can do is basically try to argue that the lower court got it wrong on a matter of law," Schultz said. "What she has to show, at this point, is that the lower court made some mistake as a matter of law, and I didn't really see anything they did as a matter of law that they got wrong."

"Unless she can find some legal argument, which I don't think she has, her chances of winning on appeal are slim, if not none," he said.

Attorney Norman Eisen told Newsweek that he predicts Lake will "fail again on appeal because, contrary to her wild election denialism and outrageous allegations, there is no reason to question the outcome."

"She clearly lost," Eisen said.

