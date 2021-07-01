Legal experts weigh in on Trump Org and Allen Weisselberg indictments: 'The jury isn't going to like these guys'

Donald Trump in the White House. (vasilis asvestas / Shutterstock.com)
Legal experts took to Twitter in wake of the release of the indictments against Allen Weisselberg and the Trump Organization Wednesday with questions and shocking excerpts.
Among the top questions included pieces in the indictment that implied that Weisselberg and the Trump Organization destroyed evidence, which would be an obstruction of justice. That would involve the Justice Department.
Others noticed "unindicted co-conspirator #1" speculating on whether that was former President Donald Trump, but NBC News reporter Tom Winter said from what they have been told, it is not Trump.
You can see other comments from legal experts below:
I've read the Weisselberg indictment. If we take its assertions as true, this is no ticky-tack, or foot fault, or d… https://t.co/ZFaPVjToM0— Daniel Shaviro (@Daniel Shaviro) 1625166559.0
Paul Manafort is probably looking at Weisselberg's scant $556,385 in tax cheating from the comfort of his own pardo… https://t.co/HatbzuYN7k— emptywheel (@emptywheel) 1625167950.0
Read the indictment here. The jury is not going to like these guys..... https://t.co/LnMruiB5CK— Richard W. Painter (@Richard W. Painter) 1625168025.0
WATCH: @AriMelber joins @AymanM to discuss the evidence available in the Trump Org criminal probe https://t.co/5Vsrm4DHVp— The Beat with Ari Melber on MSNBC 📺 (@The Beat with Ari Melber on MSNBC 📺) 1625167837.0
2. What a powerful fact in favor of the prosecution. https://t.co/poUScm5iAW— Ryan Goodman (@Ryan Goodman) 1625166558.0
Good question. Where is Garland's Justice department on this AND the obstruction of justice case https://t.co/s4bbXiAkXU— Jennifer Taub (@Jennifer Taub) 1625167675.0
4. Charges are “much broader than we were led to believe” by Trump's lawyers over past few days. Appears to be a “… https://t.co/WWkyaUHCSV— Ryan Goodman (@Ryan Goodman) 1625167860.0
@911CORLEBRA777 @JenNWCbus @thespybrief They absolutely will involve the Feds.— Andrew C Laufer, Esq (@Andrew C Laufer, Esq) 1625167012.0
Well, well, well. Any guess as to who might be “Unindicted Co-conspirator #1” in the Trump Organization/Allen Weiss… https://t.co/jladjOHok6— Glenn Kirschner (@Glenn Kirschner) 1625167014.0
The long arm of the law is finally closing in....... https://t.co/wTQsWHQR9p— Richard W. Painter (@Richard W. Painter) 1625167402.0
. @Tom_Winter reports sources saying this is not a reference to Donald Trump, which will be interesting to many. A… https://t.co/pOC4dH4a56— Ari Melber (@Ari Melber) 1625167182.0
The thing about the #Weisselberg and Trump Org indictments which will reverberate with some of his lukewarm support… https://t.co/c2Egv6ylOs— Andrew C Laufer, Esq (@Andrew C Laufer, Esq) 1625167646.0
Who is "unindicted co-conspirator #1"? https://t.co/eT9PHWfyuo https://t.co/O0dUfUB4Cs— Jennifer Taub (@Jennifer Taub) 1625166855.0
It’s hard to decipher exactly, but on p. 15, Unindicted co-conspirator 1 is the agent of the Trump Org underreporte… https://t.co/JnHX7nT3Oj— Daniel Goldman (@Daniel Goldman) 1625166615.0
It's our understanding and reporting that the referenced unindicted co-conspirator in the indictment is not former… https://t.co/cQfwIMNJSR— Tom Winter (@Tom Winter) 1625168693.0
yes, agree with @renato_mariotti here. some tax cases can be paper-driven and hard to understand. but not this on… https://t.co/8qmisagsj7— Harry Litman (@Harry Litman) 1625171278.0
2/ The scheme at issue here is very simple. The Trump Organization paid money (in the form of rent, tuition, cars,… https://t.co/UChKXwBO5a— Renato Mariotti (@Renato Mariotti) 1625169754.0
4/ The amount of money at issue is also larger than previously reported. The scheme involved $1.76 million in comp… https://t.co/jaA37kDWUi— Renato Mariotti (@Renato Mariotti) 1625170057.0
6/ It is also substantial enough of a case that a prison sentence for Weisselberg is likely. So for Weisselberg, t… https://t.co/eMEHQ7KdXe— Renato Mariotti (@Renato Mariotti) 1625170688.0
8/ The Trump Org reduced Weisselberg's direct income to account for this additional indirect income, which demonstr… https://t.co/5jQJjw89xM— Renato Mariotti (@Renato Mariotti) 1625171093.0
10/ Weisselberg and his wife also allegedly received leases for Mercedes-Benz automobiles for him and his wife. I… https://t.co/VxIaH7TVx0— Renato Mariotti (@Renato Mariotti) 1625171463.0
A quick reminder, while we’re talking about Weisselberg: Cy Vance could have prosecuted members of the Trump famil… https://t.co/yFx65hV9E6— Eliza Orlins (@Eliza Orlins) 1625141211.0