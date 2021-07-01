Legal experts weigh in on Trump Org and Allen Weisselberg indictments: 'The jury isn't going to like these guys'
Donald Trump in the White House. (vasilis asvestas / Shutterstock.com)

Legal experts took to Twitter in wake of the release of the indictments against Allen Weisselberg and the Trump Organization Wednesday with questions and shocking excerpts.

Among the top questions included pieces in the indictment that implied that Weisselberg and the Trump Organization destroyed evidence, which would be an obstruction of justice. That would involve the Justice Department.

Others noticed "unindicted co-conspirator #1" speculating on whether that was former President Donald Trump, but NBC News reporter Tom Winter said from what they have been told, it is not Trump.

