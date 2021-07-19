Fox’s Brian Kilmeade sets off a firestorm with ‘insane’ rant declaring it is anti-vaxxer’s ‘choice' to die of COVID-19

"Fox & Friends" co-host Brian Kilmeade igniting a firestorm across the internet Monday when he said "the quiet part" out loud.
When talking about the dangerous increase in COVID-19 cases among the unvaccinated, Kilmeade told the audience that it's "their choice" if they want to die. It has turned the country into what conservative Jennifer Rubin called "the two Americas," where one is vaccinated and likely to survive and the other is risking their own lives by refusing to get the vaccine.
Tragically, the worst areas of the country according to the New York Times data, are Florida, Missouri, Louisiana and Arkansas. But cases of the virus are quickly rising in southern Alabama, southern Georgia and southern Mississippi.
Fox co-host Steve Doocy explained that "99% of people who are dying are unvaccinated."
That's when Kilmeade explained, "That's their choice!"
"They don't want to die," said Doocy. "The administration and government says mask mandates are to protect the unvaccinated."
"That's not their job, it's not their job to protect anybody!" said Kilmeade.
Kilmeade's comments led many to comment that it's exactly what the United States is supposed to do as evidenced by having a military, fire and police and other health regulations.
See the responses to the exchange below:
Uh..@kilmeade might have a point for the first time ever. If the unvaccinated want to die from covid….so be it.… https://t.co/IBBDNV4qC2— KID VICIOUS🔪 (@KID VICIOUS🔪) 1626704390.0
Per the Preamble, we adopted the Constitution "in Order to form a more perfect Union, establish Justice, insure dom… https://t.co/bV53qrR0aw— Steve Vladeck (@Steve Vladeck) 1626703990.0
@LisPower1 At :19, @kilmeade says (paraphrase) “if you’re going to put yourself in danger cause you feel this vacci… https://t.co/m3uNiU9ePC— Christian (@Christian) 1626701204.0
After admitting that all three @foxandfriends hosts have been vaccinated, Brian @kilmeade says it's not the governm… https://t.co/w7oko5CyD6— Bad Fox Graphics (@Bad Fox Graphics) 1626701855.0
If it saves lives, we'll take Steve Doocy being the rare voice of reason on Fox & Friends over "let them die" Kilme… https://t.co/T9AKbh78aP— ReallyAmerican.com 🇺🇸 (@ReallyAmerican.com 🇺🇸) 1626707487.0
Can you imagine being so morally upside down, that abject garbage like this flows effortlessly out of your mouth on… https://t.co/cvezZpGPMo— John Pavlovitz (@John Pavlovitz) 1626705001.0
I did not have Brian Kilmeade owns Doocy on my bingo card. Also, there has seldom been a more fitting name than "… https://t.co/hORISjcz82— Howard ✡ (@Howard ✡) 1626705591.0
@LisPower1 Kilmeade: pro-death but anti-woman autonomy. whatever.— Jennifer 'pro-voting' Rubin (@Jennifer 'pro-voting' Rubin) 1626701173.0
Kilmeade thinks people have the right to get COVID and die. He ignores the fact that they DON'T have the right to i… https://t.co/lFVVGZsMFG— Gary Andover (@Gary Andover) 1626707226.0
Steve Doocy, of the misinformation Bullshit Factory, Fox News, has a moment of sanity and implores his viewers to g… https://t.co/Y9uhxsRBvU— BigBlueWaveUSA 2022 #StopVoterSuppression (@BigBlueWaveUSA 2022 #StopVoterSuppression) 1626707231.0
Steve Doocy: Get the vaccine. Brian Kilmeade: *shits pants https://t.co/3Jpx3M5WnQ— itsallrealitv (@itsallrealitv) 1626705388.0
1- It's insane that Steve had to explain this to Brian. 2- Fox has completely weaponized ignorance. Steve Doocy:… https://t.co/dL8v81Umht— Alexander Williams (@Alexander Williams) 1626703341.0
Whenever Brian Kilmeade starts to talk, America should feel a sense of impending dumb. https://t.co/6iazt2Gq3d— Mark Jacob (@Mark Jacob) 1626701673.0
@darth Kilmeade is the one who lobbied for Trump to pardon a war criminal, right?— Asha Rangappa (@Asha Rangappa) 1626702786.0
So, then @kilmeade is now pro-abortion! Finally! https://t.co/BICJQL1k08— Kimberley Johnson (@Kimberley Johnson) 1626705126.0
kilmeade calling for the dissolution of the military is a pretty bold move for a monday https://t.co/KNzDbLb7do— 💉💥🐟🌮 (@💉💥🐟🌮) 1626701000.0
Kilmeade cheerleading for peoples' right to get the #MurdochVariant https://t.co/wI4Xpejv2Z— #ImWithNancy 🇺🇸💉 (@#ImWithNancy 🇺🇸💉) 1626710162.0
This is the clip @MeghanMcCain was referring to. Conveniently, she left out the Kilmeade parts. She did this becaus… https://t.co/cXHBLfLqSG— Ted Bear (@Ted Bear) 1626708041.0
History will not be kind to Brian Kilmeade of #FoxNews. https://t.co/bQ0EjVSfhd— FIRST TO FIGHT 🇺🇸 (@FIRST TO FIGHT 🇺🇸) 1626705806.0