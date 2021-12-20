Letitia James cuts Trump's new lawsuit off at the knees: He doesn't get to 'dictate' where he will answer for his actions

New York attorney general Letitia James responded to Donald Trump's latest attempt to escape accountability.

The twice-impeached one-term president filed a lawsuit Monday against the attorney general, arguing that James had violated his civil rights by issuing subpoenas to him, his family and his business, and identified Trump as both the president and a private citizen.

“The Trump Organization has continually sought to delay our investigation into its business dealings and now Donald Trump and his namesake company have filed a lawsuit as an attempted collateral attack on that investigation," James said in a statement. "To be clear, neither Mr. Trump nor the Trump Organization get to dictate if and where they will answer for their actions. Our investigation will continue undeterred because no one is above the law, not even someone with the name Trump.”

The former president has repeatedly attacked James as her office investigates potential fraud at his family-owned Trump Organization, and James has called on Trump to give a deposition on Jan. 7.