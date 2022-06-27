FEC can't find evidence to prosecute Giuliani associate Lev Parnas — even though courts did

Rudy Giuliani associate Lev Parnas is being let off of criminal charges for campaign finance violations.

The Daily Beast reported Monday evening that despite concealing the sources of $325,000 in political donations to a group supporting former President Donald Trump.

The Federal Election Commission, which is supposed to regulate campaign finance laws, rarely is able to generate enough votes to prosecute anyone accused of violating federal election laws, guilty or not. It wasn't until 2020 that the committee had the necessary members to meet to decide cases.

"The outcome was disclosed last week in an exhibit attached to a brief that Parnas’ attorney filed ahead of his client’s sentencing, scheduled for Wednesday," said the report. "It’s the latest in a series of befuddling non-decisions from the notoriously sclerotic FEC, whose Republican commissioners have declined time and again to take action against accused violators, even in the face of evidence of wrongdoing."

Parnas' lawyer was convicted for charges in court, but the FEC had “insufficient votes to find reason to believe that [Parnas] knowingly and willfully violated” the same law.

The letter to Parnas also says that “the Commission was equally divided on whether to dismiss the allegation as a matter of prosecutorial discretion." Thus they have closed the case.



