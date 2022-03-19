Giuliani henchman Lev Parnas says Hunter Biden was 'set up' with seat on Burisma board

Rudy Giuliani associate Lev Parnas made stunning accusations on Twitter on Saturday about efforts to create kompromat on Joe Biden's son Hunter.

On Saturday, independent journalist Scott Stedman wrote, "I'll explore this more fully eventually but I think the balance of evidence points to the notion that Hunter Biden's job on the Burisma board was a setup."

From his verified Twitter account, Parnas says Stedman's report was true, using the hashtag #LevRemembers.





Stedman then explained further.

"It remains true that there were meetings with Rudy in early 2019 discussing the Russians having Hunter Biden’s emails, months before the same material ended up on the Hunter Biden laptop in that Delaware repair shop," he wrote in a thread. "It doesn’t take a PhD to ascertain what went on here. Parnas was later arrested and then the emails magically showed up at a blind computer repairman’s shop."

Parnas again confirmed what Stedman had written.











