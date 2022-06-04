Manhunt underway after 2 shot at Kentucky funeral: report

Police at shooting scene (Zoran Karapancev / Shutterstock.com)
Authorities in Kentucky are searching for a gunman after a shooting at a funeral in Lexington.
Lt. Dillan Taylor told WKYT there were two victims.
A male victim was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries and a female suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.
"The shooting happened outside of Unity Worship Center on Haggard Court, police said. An obituary says a funeral for Lexington shooting victim Malcolm Long was being held there at the time," the station reported.
CNN reported a manhunt is underway.
"According to an obituary, funeral services for Malcolm Long Jr., who was killed on May 24 on Locust Avenue, were taking place at the time of the shooting," Fox 56 reports.
