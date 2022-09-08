Florida school board overwhelmingly votes down LGBTQ History Month proposal after accusations of 'indoctrination'
The Miami-Dade School Board this week overwhelmingly voted down a proposal to designate October as "LGBTQ History Month" amid protests from angry parents who said it would amount to "indoctrination" of children.

The Miami Herald reports that the proposed measure wouldn't have just designated October as LGBTQ History Month, but also would have taught lessons to 12th grade students about two landmark Supreme Court cases in American LGBTQ rights: Obergefell v. Hodges, which legalized same-sex marriage, and Bostock v. Clayton County, which barred employers from firing people for being gay or transgender.

The board ended up rejecting the proposal in an 8-to-1 vote, with the lone vote in favor coming from the proposal's sponsor, board member Lucia Baez Geller, who complained about the "just plan disinformation" being used to attack her proposal.

While many people attending this week's school board meeting spoke out in favor of the measure, many others opposed it, including a group of Proud Boys who verbally sparred with LGBTQ activists outside the meeting.

The Miami Herald notes that many of the parents accused the proposal of amounting to "indoctrination" of students, while insisting that teaching children about LGBTQ-related issues should only be done by parents.

