Libertarian may have forced Georgia Senate race into a runoff after campaigning from his basement

Chase Oliver, 37, is a Libertarian Party candidate who ran his campaign from his basement in Atlanta. According to Vice News, Oliver may have prevented Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock or GOP candidate Herschel Walker from the 50 percent threshold needed to win after he scored 2 percent of the Senate vote in the state of Georgia, forcing a runoff on Dec. 6.

Oliver, who supports gun rights, legal weed, access to abortion, and immigration reform, says the development is a good thing.

“I knew when I started this campaign, I wanted to force a runoff to force these issues, and I think I succeeded,” Oliver told Vice News on Wednesday. “Could I have done better? Absolutely. But I think I did very well, all things considered.”

“I spent like $10,000 on some signs and door-knocking materials, and gas on the car, and food for canvassers,” Oliver said, comparing himself to other candidates who spent millions on their campaigns. “I rode around in my beat-up Corolla getting 30 miles to the gallon, because it’s economical. Fiscally conservative, I guess.”

The official tally shows Oliver garnered over 81,000 votes. Being Georgia’s first statewide LGBTQ candidate, he now plans to get involved in the runoff as an activist.

“They ignored the people who voted for me and they ignored the issues I support,” he said. “You can’t blame a candidate for just being an option on the ballot.”

Read the full report over at Vice News.