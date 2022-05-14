'Traumatizing': HBCU lacrosse coach reacts to new evidence debunking sheriff's claims

The coach of an HBCU women's lacrosse team reacted to new evidence after her team's bus was searched by white sheriff's deputies in Georgia.

Liberty County Sheriff William Bowman was revealed to have misled the press about the details after his deputies searched the Delaware State women's lacrosse team's bus. After three weeks of silence about the April 20th traffic stop and search for marijuana, Bowman held a press conference on Wednesday.

"No personal items on the bus or person was searched," he claimed.

On Friday, NBC affiliate Alive 11 TV reported bodycam footage discredits the sheriff's claim about personal items being searched.

"But body camera video shows at least one deputy tearing open a gift from one of the player's aunts. It was a dictionary. No drugs were ever found," the station reported.

MSNBC's Alicia Menendez interviewed coach Pamella Jenkins.

"I'm still in disbelief that coming from a game that we experienced that," Jenkins said. "It is just traumatizing to think that our ladies were accused of something like that."

She also addressed the bodycam footage.

"So upsetting to watch them just go through their things, their personal items. Just such a violation of their privacy," she noted. "Just thinking of the scholar-athletes that we have on our team, it just makes me very upset that the world now is seeing what they carry with them on their trips, and that's not just our players' bags but then as coaches as well, going through our personal belongings."

"It is just such a huge invasion of our privacy," she said.



Delaware Attorney General Kathy Jennings has asked the U.S. Department of Justice to investigate the incident, but Jenkins said she has not been contacted by any investigators.



Watch the segment below or at this link.