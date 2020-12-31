'Now you're just sounding insane': Trump fans freak out after attorney Lin Woods claims Jeffrey Epstein is alive
Pro-Trump lawyer Lin Wood. (Fox News screengrab)

Lin Wood, an attorney attempting to help Donald Trump dispute the election returns in Georgia, set off a flurry of controversy on Wednesday night after he tried to implicate Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts in the death of late Justice Antonin Scalia, and then suggested that Robert's two children were adopted with the help of Jeffrey Epstein.

Thursday morning, the attorney doubled-down and claimed that Epstein -- who died under mysterious circumstances in a New York City jail -- was still alive.

As Wood tweeted, "I am fully aware of the onslaught of attacks being made against me based on my revelations about Chief Justice John Roberts. Before attacking me, maybe fair-minded people would first ask Roberts to tell the truth. Or ask Jeffrey Epstein. He is alive."

That set off a wave of stunned reactions on Twitter, with fans of the president worrying that the attorney's bizarre pronouncements would damage his case on election fraud.

As one fan wrote, "Come on, Lin. I'm on your side, but now you're just sounding insane."

You can see his tweet and responses below -- including from some supporters who are swallowing his story hook, line and sinker.