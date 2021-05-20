Trump-loving lawyer Lin Wood links masks and social distancing to 'Satanic rituals' in off-the-wall rant
(Screenshot via YouTube.com)

Trump-loving attorney Lin Wood recently claimed that wearing masks and keeping social distance during the novel coronavirus pandemic were part of a conspiracy involving Satanism.

A video posted by the @PatriotTakes Twitter account shows Wood telling an audience that an unspecified group of nefarious individuals having been trying to trick Americans into unknowingly engaging in Satanic rituals with their efforts to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

"They tried to put you in fear!" he told the audience. "They tried to separate you! When you learn more about Satanic rituals, you'll learn that when they do their Satanic rituals, they have to wear a mask and they have to stand six feet apart. Sound familiar?"

He then recommended to audience members to "check the record" and "do your research."

Wood recently failed in his bid to become chairman of the South Carolina Republican Party after former President Donald Trump endorsed opponent Drew McKissick to lead the state party.

Trump's snub of Wood came despite the fact that the attorney has been one of Trump's biggest champions in trying to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

Wood nonetheless praised Trump in the wake of his defeat and label him a "genius" who "plays chess at a level we will never fully understand."

Watch the video below.