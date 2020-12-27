He 'reeks of Deep State stench': Pro-Trump attorney urges 'Patriots' to harass GOPer Cornyn over fraud denial
Sen. John Cornyn, photo by Gage Skidmore.

On Sunday, Georgia-based attorney and conspiracy theorist Lin Wood urged his 873,000 Twitter followers to harass Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) and urge him to use his position in the Republican Party to overturn the 2020 presidential election results.

Wood, who has been behind multiple failed lawsuits seeking to throw out votes in an effort to keep Donald Trump[ in the Oval Office, retweeted out a post from a follower who wrote: "We The People can not certify fraudulent elections from GA PA AZ WI MI NV -no way no how-right?" and singled out Cornyn.

Earlier in the week Wood, suggested Georgia Republican Senators Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue, as well as Georgia Governor Brian Kemp (R), be arrested for taking part in election fraud against Trump.

Sunday he turned his ire on Cornyn, tweeting, "I would not trust @JohnCornyn any further than I can throw him. Cornyn reeks of Deep State stench. Let him know how you feel Patriots. Time for your voices to be heard by ALL."

You can see the tweet below: