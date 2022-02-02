Lin Wood wants Supreme Court to overturn Georgia runoff elections — handing Senate to GOP: report
Lin Wood in the Oval Office. (Official White House photo by Joyce N. Boghosian)

It has been more than one year since Georgia Democrats Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock were sworn into the United States Senate, giving Democrats effective control of the 50-50 body due to Vice President Kamala Harris casting the tie-breaking vote.

But if Trump-allied attorney L. Lin Wood ultimately has his way, the United States Supreme Court will re-open a case asking to declare the election invalid, potentially giving control of a 50-48 Senate to GOP Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY).

Although Wood lost his lawsuit in district court and at the conservative Eleventh Circuit Court of Appeals, he has filed a 106-page petition asking the United States Supreme Court to hear his case.

Wood is requesting an evidentiary hearing in district court — more than five months after the appeals court ruled against him — along with damages and court-ordered changes to future elections in Georgia.

READ: CNN staff 'stunned' after Jeff Zucker resigns as president over 'consensual relationship' with colleague

"This relief will ensure that the election process is conducted in a manner consistent with the United States Constitution. Further, it would promote public confidence in the results of elections," Wood argued.

Marc Elias, the lawyer leading the fight for Democrats against Donald Trump's "big lie" of election fraud, used a red siren to alert his Twitter followers to the filing.

"Pro-Trump lawyer and conspiracy theorist L. Lin Wood asks SCOTUS to review his case challenging the validity of the 2021 Georgia Senate runoff elections…378 days after Senators Ossoff and Warnock were sworn in," he wrote.

"I am as confused as anyone," he wrote, with a man shrugging emoji.


SmartNews