Lincoln Project lampoons Kevin McCarthy in brutal debt crisis how-to video
Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) speaks to the media following a meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden at the White House in November 2022. (Shutterstock.com)

The Lincoln Project on Monday lampooned House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Ca.) in a how-to create a debt crisis video.

“How to Manufacture a Debt Ceiling Crisis in 4 Steps, by @SpeakerMcCarthy” features McCarthy’s own words with children’s music heard playing in the background.

McCarthy and House Republicans are on a collision course with the Biden Administration over raising the nation’s debt ceiling as the deadline approaches. America’s national debt is now $31 trillion.

Step 1 is to blame poor people.

“Our proposal will also restore work requirements that ensure able-bodied adults without dependents earn a paycheck,” McCarthy says.

Step 2 is to blame the president.

The longer President Biden waits to be sensible, to find an agreement, the more likely it becomes that this administration’s bumbles into our first default in the nation’s history.

Step 3 calls for adding some hypocrisy, with Center for American Progress Action Fund’s Navin Nayak during an appearance on CNN calling the GOP leadership’s sudden concerns for fiscal responsibility disingenuous after it went along with debt ceiling increases during the Trump administration.

In Step 4, “Look dumb on TV,” McCarthy during an appearance on CNBC’s Squawk on the Street compares raising the debt ceiling to “giving your child a credit card and they charge the limit all the way up. Would you just raise the limit? No.”

Watch video below or at this link.

