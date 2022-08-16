'They’re turning on you': Lincoln Project pokes at Trump's freakout over their last ad

The Lincoln Project triggered former President Donald Trump last week with an ad talking about the recent search for classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida. The ad last week questioned whether someone close to Trump had sold him out to the FBI and told the government about what was kept in the safe. The ad only appeared in Bedminster, New Jersey, where Trump typically spends his summers.

The ex-president responded to the ad by raging that they were "perverts."

"Why does Fox put them on? The perverts of the Lincoln Project were ‘run out of town’ after it was learned that they did some really ‘bad stuff.’ Perversion anyone?” Trump said. "Now they have re-emerged with a different but similar name. Keep these sicko’s off television!"

On Tuesday, the Lincoln Project launched another ad in which they continued to mock Trump.

“We get it, Donald. You hate us,” a female narrator says. “And we’re not your biggest fans either … but in a funny way, we’re the only people you can trust."

The new ad is also only appearing on Fox News in Bedminster in a further move to target Trump himself and trigger his emotions.

“We told you that you’d lose, and you did," the ad continues, "that Mike Pence would stab you on the back on Jan. 6, and he did … how Mitch McConnell and Kevin McCarthy were using your name for money and power."

It went even further, saying that they told him Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) was coming for him, "and now he thinks he's bigger than you."

“They’re turning on you. All of them,” the voiceover closes. “We’d tell you we’re sad for you, but we always tell you the truth.”

