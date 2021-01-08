WATCH: Trump supporters chant ‘traitor’ at Lindsey Graham inside Reagan National Airport

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) received an earful waiting for a flight at Reagan National Airport.

Politico reporter Daniel Lippman and others posted video of incident on Twitter.

"I'm not going to touch him, I'm not going to do anything -- I'm allowed to speak," one man says as security surrounds Graham, who is seated and talking on the phone.

"You're a liar," a woman shouts at Graham.

"You work for us," the man shouts at Graham. "You work for us."

Trump supporters have been angry with Graham for not going along with their failed insurrection.

As security escorted Graham away from the gate, the crowd of Trump supporters chanted, "traitor."

"One day, they will not be able to walk down the street -- it is today," a maskless woman in a Trump T-shirt shouted.



"Today is the day," a man agreed.



