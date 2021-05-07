'Pathetic' Lindsey Graham ridiculed for humiliating admission about Trump and the GOP

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) was buried in ridicule on Thursday night after he all but admitted to Fox News personality Sean Hannity that the Republican Party is a full-fledged cult dedicated to Donald Trump.
With the GOP embroiled in a fight over the ousting of Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) from a leadership position due to her criticism of the former president, Graham took to Fox News to pledge his allegiance to Trump.
"Can we move forward without President Trump? The answer is no," Graham explained. "I've always liked Liz Cheney, but she's made the determination that the Republican Party can't grow with President Trump. I've determined we can't grow without him."
That led critics of Graham to pile on the longtime Republican senator for his slavish devotion.
You can see a sampling below:
🎶Tell me, how am I supposed to live without you? Now that I've been loving you so long How am I supposed to live wi… https://t.co/Y05LJkjepg— Eric Swalwell (@Eric Swalwell)1620352746.0
@Acyn Translation: "Russians hacked my email and yada yada yada, I'm owned."— Doc Gringo 🍀🇮🇪 (@Doc Gringo 🍀🇮🇪)1620356018.0
@Acyn Poor Lindsey Graham. A hopelessly sycophantic little crawler at every point. His honor and dignity were burie… https://t.co/ENaEHGps1T— Russell Drew (@Russell Drew)1620353843.0
@Acyn Here's a senior US senator arguing that his party CAN'T move forward without loyalty to their twice impeached… https://t.co/yB061W9SlN— Tony C 🇺🇸 (@Tony C 🇺🇸)1620377227.0
@Acyn I am so sick and tired of old white republican senators/congressmen who are terrified of turning their back o… https://t.co/3HKJm4PJNf— Patm1400 (@Patm1400)1620354289.0
@Acyn Lindsey Graham on 1/6: "Trump and I... we've had a hell of a journey. I hate it to end this way. Oh my god, I… https://t.co/K2qEM7XSt9— tim dewey (@tim dewey)1620357770.0
@Acyn The guy that lost the WH, Senate and the House in a mere 4 years flat.... is gonna help the party grow? Lindsey got jokes— Bala (@Bala)1620359746.0
@Acyn Didn’t take long for the GOP to go all in on fascism.— Shane (@Shane)1620352554.0
@Acyn Faced with this inexorable, juggernaut-like #sycophancy of the #GQP #RepubliQans towards Lord Pussygrabber Th… https://t.co/uIdI8Nxb5c— Kausik (@Kausik)1620375577.0
@Acyn Oh, Lindsey. The blackmail they have on you must be damning. Sad.— Sounds About Right 🌯 (@Sounds About Right 🌯)1620354351.0
@MerrillLynched @Acyn Until a bunch of trump supporters ambushed him at the airport with threats they will continue… https://t.co/OTtKeDQymy— Proud Hockey mom #BlackLivesMatter🇺🇸✊🏿✊🏾✊🏽 (@Proud Hockey mom #BlackLivesMatter🇺🇸✊🏿✊🏾✊🏽)1620359447.0
@Acyn Lost the House in 2018, lost the Senate and the Presidency in 2020! That's some remarkable growth!🤡— Cruz Thomas 🇺🇸 🌎 🐶🌄 (@Cruz Thomas 🇺🇸 🌎 🐶🌄)1620352028.0
@Acyn It can’t grow without a 74 year old grifter?— ScottDinBlueGeorgia💙🍑 (@ScottDinBlueGeorgia💙🍑)1620351908.0
@Acyn Has there ever been a party that stuck with a losing one term president, who also lost the house and the Sena… https://t.co/0zcf1HhZTY— Julian Turner (@Julian Turner)1620358206.0
@Acyn He lost you the senate, house, and presidency. He left office with a 38% approval rating. Thousands flocked t… https://t.co/fYH11n7c8K— Lakers SZN (37-28) (@Lakers SZN (37-28))1620355596.0
@Acyn Cool, the party will crumble.— tellthetruth (@tellthetruth)1620351756.0