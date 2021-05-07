'Pathetic' Lindsey Graham ridiculed for humiliating admission about Trump and the GOP
Lindsey Graham on ABC's "The View" (screen grab)

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) was buried in ridicule on Thursday night after he all but admitted to Fox News personality Sean Hannity that the Republican Party is a full-fledged cult dedicated to Donald Trump.

With the GOP embroiled in a fight over the ousting of Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) from a leadership position due to her criticism of the former president, Graham took to Fox News to pledge his allegiance to Trump.

"Can we move forward without President Trump? The answer is no," Graham explained. "I've always liked Liz Cheney, but she's made the determination that the Republican Party can't grow with President Trump. I've determined we can't grow without him."

That led critics of Graham to pile on the longtime Republican senator for his slavish devotion.

