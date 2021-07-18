'Why not leave office too?': Lindsey Graham buried for boasting he'll flee DC to avoid infrastructure vote

Lindsey Graham (Fox News)
Critics of Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) are ready to bid him goodbye and safe travels after he told Fox Business personality Maria Bartiromo he would rather flee the nation's capital than vote on an infrastructure bill that would help his constituents.
Taking his cue from Texas Democrats who left the state to stymie the passage of a voter suppression bill, Graham boasted, "Hell, yeah, I would leave," which many critics of Donald Trump's biggest defender in the Senate agreed would improve things considerably in Congress.
So they let him know -- as you can see below:
@atrupar Like that would make one bit of difference. It’s already like they’re not there.— Consultant 😷🇺🇸 (@Consultant 😷🇺🇸) 1626619671.0
@atrupar Okay. Leave. Don't come back. And let's call recess for good measure to do recess appointments. Plus, qu… https://t.co/8LCxIHCL0D— lawhawk #vaxxingforafriend (@lawhawk #vaxxingforafriend) 1626620000.0
@atrupar Good . Pass everything without them.— 🇺🇸Cedar Point Pete🇺🇸 (@🇺🇸Cedar Point Pete🇺🇸) 1626619944.0
@atrupar Why just leave D.C., Lindsey? Why not leave office, too? That'll show them Democrats!— Michael E. (@Michael E.) 1626620078.0
@atrupar I agree with him on one thing… Republicans SHOULD leave DC. https://t.co/16HGj9Iy34— Jo (@Jo) 1626620371.0
@atrupar What happened to all the hoopla about "Infrastructure Week" when Pres. Trump kept saying it was going to h… https://t.co/mMZZJj14Oa— Dave A (@Dave A) 1626621799.0
@atrupar Sounds like a plan! Throw all of their crap on the front lawn and change all the locks! https://t.co/Gr9GPoHbBB— John Prior (@John Prior) 1626621811.0
@atrupar Perfect, do that. Please do that! Cloture to break a filibuster is 2/3 of the Senators present and voting… https://t.co/TwQDqOQuAx— EightySix45 (@EightySix45) 1626624974.0
@atrupar We all know Russia welcomes Republican Senators with open arms.— Brian Giles (@Brian Giles) 1626626548.0
@atrupar You’d think @LindseyGrahamSC would be less of a rube when it comes to Senate rules. Quorum is 51 Senators… https://t.co/MKUfeZgcAz— Pádraig Ó Séaġḋa (@Pádraig Ó Séaġḋa) 1626625522.0