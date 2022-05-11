Lindsey Graham caught on tape predicting America would rally against Trump after insurrection

Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina is the latest senior Republican official to be exposed on tape by New York Times reporters Alexander Burns and Jonathan Martin in their new book This Will Not Pass.

The two were interviewed on Tuesday by CNN's Anderson Cooper, who played a recording of Graham.

"We'll actually come out of this thing stronger. Moments like this reset. People will calm down. People will say, 'I don't want to be associated with that.' This is a group within a group," Graham said. "What this does, there will be a rallying effect for a while, the country says, 'we are better than this.'"

Graham went on to praise Joe Biden.

"Biden will help that, right?" Martin asked.

"Totally," Graham replied. "He'll be maybe the person to have, right? I mean, how mad can you get at Joe Biden?"

Graham also criticized Trump.

"He's misjudged the passion, he plays the TV game and he went too far here," Graham declared. "That rally didn't help, talking about primarying Liz [Cheney]. He created a sense of revenge."

