Fani Willis' grand jury wanted to hit Lindsey Graham and other Senators with election fraud charges

The full, unredacted version of the Fulton County special grand jury report issued to District Attorney Fani Willis was released on Friday morning.
The report, sections of which were published earlier this year in a heavily redacted form, reveals several new details about the investigation that led to criminal racketeering charges against former President Donald Trump and 18 co-defendants for trying to block the certification of the election results in that state.
Among other things, the full report shows that the special grand jury recommended even more sweeping charges than have been issued so far. Among the individuals recommended for criminal charges were South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham, and former Georgia Senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler.
Read the full report here.