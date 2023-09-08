Fani Willis' grand jury wanted to hit Lindsey Graham and other Senators with election fraud charges

"There is no amount that we could possibly build that will be enough," Musk said, according to Isaacson. "Someday we want to be at 20 million a year."

Musk became convinced that robotaxis would eliminate the need for people to own cars, but his engineers pushed back on some of his plans to remove the capability of humans drivers to operate them because they weren't confident the company's full self-driving technology (FSD) would be ready.

"If we go down a path of having no steering wheel, and FSD is not ready, we won't be able to put them on the road," Tesla's longtime chief designer, Franz von Holzhausen, told Musk in August 2022.

The designer urged Musk to accept cars with a steering wheel and pedals that could be easily removed later, when the FSD tech was ready, but the CEO stubbornly stood his ground.

"No mirrors, no pedals, no steering wheel," Musk said. "This is me taking responsibility for this decision."

However, his deputies continued to resist, and Isaacson wrote that Musk sank "into one of his very cold moods."

"Let me be clear," Musk said slowly, according to the book. "This vehicle must be designed as a clean robotaxi. We're going to take that risk. It's my fault if it f*cks up. But we are not going to design some sort of amphibian frog that's a halfway car. We are all in on autonomy."

Ultimately, his deputies eventually persuaded him to cover his bet "in a non-challenging way," Isaacson wrote.