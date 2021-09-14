Lindsey Graham privately thinks 'damaged' Trump needs to fix 'personality problems': New book

South Carolina Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham, a Donald Trump loyalist, privately believes the former president is a "damaged team captain," according to "Peril," a new book by veteran journalists Bob Woodward and Robert Costa.

In response to speculation about Trump trying to win back the White House in 2024, Graham reportedly told the authors that "if he wants to run, then he's going to have to deal with his personality problems ... we've got a very damaged team captain."



CNN noted that Graham's tune has been much different in public statements and in direct conversations with Trump.

As recently as May, he told Fox News that the Republican Party "can't grow" without Trump.

And, in a private conversation with Trump, Graham said: "You've been written off as dead because of January the 6th," according to Woodward and Costa.

"The conventional wisdom is that the Republican Party, under your leadership, has collapsed," Graham told Trump, before adding that if "you came back to take the White House, it would be the biggest comeback in American history."

