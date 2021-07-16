WATCH: Stephen Colbert hilariously roasts Lindsey Graham

"The Late Show" with Stephen Colbert roasted Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) for his views on fast food.
The show Twitter thread by the South Carolina Republican, who was outraged by a Fox News story.
"A group of students and faculty at an elite Catholic university say they don't want Chick-fil-A to open a restaurant on their Indiana campus because of the restaurant chain's frequent donations to Christian groups," the story reported.
"The letter writers, Tilly Keeven-Glascock and Joey Jegier, accused Chick-fil-A of donating millions to 'queerphobic groups,' which they said include the nonprofit Fellowship of Christian Athletes," Fox reported. "And they objected to owner Dan Cathy's personal donations to organizations like the National Christian Charitable Foundation, which they alleged 'funds hate groups.'"
Graham defended the company on Twitter, vowing he "will go to war for the principles Chick-fil-A stands for."
"But Lindsey Graham isn't the first person will to go to war over fast food," the segment explained.
It then reimagined clips from the movies Independence Day, Braveheart, and Gladiator.
Watch:
On #LSSC tonight: Sen. Lindsey Graham wants to go to war over food, but he's not the only one. https://t.co/JFO2cCx9kE— The Late Show (@The Late Show) 1626400838.0