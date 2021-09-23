'The cowboys are there to protect your family!' Lindsey Graham throws a fit over 'inhumane' criticism of border agents

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) told Fox News that the Border Patrol agents whipping Haitian refugees were just "cowboys" who are

"trying to protect you." Graham didn't downplay the beatings by government employees, instead, he celebrated them and those doing it.

"A man on horseback is there to protect your family!" Graham insisted. "The people rushing our border have put us all under siege!"

He went on to say that the most inhumane thing happening on the border is that the Border Patrol is treated so badly by President Joe Biden.

Graham also predicted that there would be a terrorist attack as a result of the Afghan refugees coming into the United States and as a result of pulling out of Afghanistan. Graham was one of many pro-war Republicans arguing for the U.S. to stay indefinitely in Afghanistan, keeping a fighting force in the country alongside the Taliban government. Since the withdrawal, he has been telling every host that the apocalypse is imminent.

At the end of August, he was warning of a "parade of horribles" set to unfold for Americans he said were "abandoned" in Afghanistan. Those people were then rescued and helped out of the country after the deadline without incident.

See the Fox News interview below: