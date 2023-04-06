Conservative mocks Lindsey Graham's 'hostage' video on Fox
Photo: screen captures

Conservative Charlie Sykes and MSNBC host Joy Reid had quite the giggle over Sen. Lindsey Graham sobbing on Fox News while begging for money for Donald Trump. It's a bizarre moment that has happened before.

Calling him Trump's "loyal caddie," Reid showed a video from Tuesday night's episode of Sean Hannity.

"I'm sorry I'm so upset, but please help President Trump," Graham cried. "If you can afford 5 or 10 bucks, can't afford a dollar fine just pray. Make sure you vote as early as you can in your state. Don't risk anything anymore. Vote as soon as you can. Pray for this country. Pray for this president. And if you got any money to give, give it."

Reid chuckled, introducing her panel.

"I'm going to you first, and ask, where should we send the hostage money?" she laughed, asking Sykes. "Obviously, that man is a hostage and obviously, that money he's begging for is to get him out of the basement of Mar-a-Lago. So, where should we send the money?"

It triggered Sykes to laugh, too.

"Pathetic. You know the first time that he did that, did that crying Oral Roberts routine, I thought he was going through some things," said Sykes. "Having a bad night. But he's doing it again! He's doubling down on it. You would think there would be a little bit of a gene left in him. A little bit of self-respect or self-dignity, but no. This of course is what Donald Trump is counting on as he continues to be the firehose of disinformation."

His reference to Oral Roberts is from the infamous television preacher who would sob on television to get people to send his church more money. He told his flock that if they didn't send him enough money to total $8 million, that God would "call me home." Roberts scored more than $9 million.

See the video of the mockery below or the link here.

Conservative mocks Lindsey Graham's 'hostage' video on Fox as 'the old crying Oral Roberts routine' www.youtube.com

