'Spineless wonder' Lindsey Graham blasted for crediting Trump for vaccines as COVID-19 spikes in conservative counties

"When people come to your door, get the men and kick their ass," Lefkowitz bellowed. "They're not here to -- 'Can spread the wonderful word of [Dr. Anthony] Fauci?' F*ck you! No! No, get off my property. Get out of America, you're not welcome here."

The assembled crowd laughed and cheered as he stalked back and forth gripping the microphone.

"We need to fight back," Lefkowitz said. "Get your guns -- get them, learn how to use them."

He continued, saying that he was only a comedian and lacked the training to fight back against the government -- but he encouraged others to take action.

"I have no idea what to do, no idea," Lefkowitz told the crowd. "But someone here does, so they need to step up, too."

He said he was able to organize large-scale protests or spontaneous disruptions at local businesses, but he wants someone else to start shooting.

"I don't know how to shoot a rifle," Lefkowitz said, pointing his fingers like a pistol. "This is serious. They're coming hard and they're coming fast."



