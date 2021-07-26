'Spineless wonder' Lindsey Graham blasted for crediting Trump for vaccines as COVID-19 spikes in conservative counties

Lindsey Graham
Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) applauded former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders for encouraging fellow conservatives to get the "Trump vaccine" -- and he got pelted with scorn and fury.
The South Carolina Republican credited former president Donald Trump for the rapidly developed coronavirus vaccine, which large numbers of conservatives have avoided as the delta variant explodes in GOP-leaning counties, and social media users fact-checked his claims.
@LindseyGrahamSC @SarahHuckabee Good to encourage vax. But why credit 45? By the time he started Warp Speed late Ma… https://t.co/UBDsrwRNls— Freedom Lover (@Freedom Lover) 1627311518.0
@LindseyGrahamSC @SarahHuckabee I hope your voters listen but I’m afraid it’s too late since so many don’t believe… https://t.co/3463sFFYOw— Matt (@Matt) 1627311491.0
@mithrasangel @LindseyGrahamSC @SarahHuckabee Any president would have fast tracked and funded a vaccine, so he did… https://t.co/AlYftwWi1m— That Vaccinated Karen (@That Vaccinated Karen) 1627311493.0
@LindseyGrahamSC @SarahHuckabee Way too little. Way too late. https://t.co/Z9XiTILq0a— I'm just a soul whose intentions are good (@I'm just a soul whose intentions are good) 1627311409.0
@LindseyGrahamSC @SarahHuckabee Pfizer didn’t participate in OWS, but hey, why let facts start getting in the way now? 🤷♂️— Sean OFarrell (@Sean OFarrell) 1627311805.0
@LindseyGrahamSC @SarahHuckabee Can you please ask him to ask his supporters to get the shot? We really need him to help out here.— Tim Fullerton (@Tim Fullerton) 1627311464.0
@LindseyGrahamSC @SarahHuckabee So You all found out the Covid is killing the maga crowd huh? Seems that's the onl… https://t.co/XX4ovI9dQX— Deb (@Deb) 1627312749.0
@LindseyGrahamSC @SarahHuckabee Why the sudden change of heart? Did you suddenly realize that even cheating won't l… https://t.co/MYGfjJRLu6— DiscordiaIII (@DiscordiaIII) 1627311378.0
@LindseyGrahamSC @SarahHuckabee 600K dead in 10 months IS NOT WARP SPEED! #GOPBetrayedAmerica— WhatsOnYourMind (@WhatsOnYourMind) 1627312576.0