'Spineless wonder' Lindsey Graham blasted for crediting Trump for vaccines as COVID-19 spikes in conservative counties
Lindsey Graham

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) applauded former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders for encouraging fellow conservatives to get the "Trump vaccine" -- and he got pelted with scorn and fury.

The South Carolina Republican credited former president Donald Trump for the rapidly developed coronavirus vaccine, which large numbers of conservatives have avoided as the delta variant explodes in GOP-leaning counties, and social media users fact-checked his claims.














