Lindsey Graham is putting the GOP in 'dangerous predicament': former Trump administration official



Appearing on MSNBC with host Alex Witt, a former Donald Trump administration official warned that Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) was painting the Republican Party into a box by enforcing "blind loyalty" to Donald Trump upon his colleagues.

Speaking with host Witt, Shermichael Singleton -- who served as Chief of Staff at the Department of Housing and Urban Development in the Trump administration -- was asked about Graham's assertion that he would not support Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnel (R-KY) to be the GOP leader if he didn't have "a working relationship with Donald Trump."

"I have to disagree with Senator Graham," the conservative p[olitical strategist explained. "I think the expectation is for a Senate majority leader or minority leader is to be able to lead your caucus legislatively. To be able to prioritize the things that are of interest to the party but also to the states that these Senators represent from a policy perspective but also electorally."

"You want people to be able to go back home and run on something that could lead to re-elections and raising more money," he elaborated. "The idea that Mitch McConnell would have to have a working relationship with the former president is just ridiculous to me."

Turning to the senior Republican from South Carolina, he added, "I think Lindsey Graham is playing politics and trying to appease Donald Trump, and I get why, Alex. We all know why, but I think that if that is the expectation for a majority leader or minority leader, then the Republican Party is going down the wrong direction."

"You cannot have this type of blind loyalty to one individual," he warned. "I think Lindsey Graham making that statement puts the party in a dangerous predicament where we don't necessarily care about the ideology of being a conservative more than we care about the personality of an individual -- that's dangerous."

Watch below: