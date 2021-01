'Got a mirror handy?' Twitter scorches Lindsey Graham's call to identify and prosecute DC rioters

As violence grip the U.S. Capitol with Trump supporters breaching the House and Senate chambers while fighting with D.C. police, Sen. Lindsey Graham took to Twitter and called for the perpetrators to be identified and prosecuted.

"Those who made this attack on our government need to be identified and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law," Graham tweeted. "Their actions are repugnant to democracy."

But Graham's critics weren't buying it and fired back, accusing him of being one of President Trump's main enablers as he stoked the conspiracy theories and false claims that inspired the protesters.





These actions were a direct results of the lies the POTUS and your @GOP colleagues have been telling the people.



FASCIST

— PresidentBidenMadamVPHarris (@jamesmurphypdx) January 6, 2021





those are your boys

— Jayps (@matakosabo) January 6, 2021





Trump incited this. You own this.

— Kimberly 🌸 🇺🇸 (@kimsuejenn) January 6, 2021





GOP. Trump. All of you. This is yours and yours alone.

— Rich Swinton 🇺🇸 (@RicoSuaveJD) January 6, 2021





Lindsey. This is yours, babe. ALL. YOURS. You realize you have ruined yourself for literally Donald Trump. That is so so embarrassing for you!

— Leslie Grossman (@MissLeslieG) January 6, 2021





Hell yes he is and he knows it!

— Theresa (@Theresabluedot) January 6, 2021





You had your chance to remove this man. You had your chance to object.



Remember "if we nominate Trump, he will destroy us"?



This is on you.

— Robert Neville (@Benno_Tallent) January 6, 2021