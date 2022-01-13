'Pathetic' Lindsey Graham slammed for 'debasing himself' once again for Trump
Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) on Fox News (screengrab)

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) declared the 2024 nomination belonged to Donald Trump, if he wanted it, and the GOP senator was dunked in mockery.

The South Carolina Republican praised the twice-impeached one-term president, whom he warned would destroy the party before his 2016 nomination and denounced just a year ago after the Jan. 6 insurrection, for appointing three conservative Supreme Court justices and passing tax cut legislation.

“If you want to be a Republican leader in the House or the Senate, you have to have a working relationship with President Donald Trump,” Graham told Fox News host Sean Hannity. “He’s the most consequential Republican since Ronald Reagan. It’s his nomination if he wants it, and I think he’ll get reelected in 2024.”









