'Pathetic' Lindsey Graham slammed for 'debasing himself' once again for Trump

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) declared the 2024 nomination belonged to Donald Trump, if he wanted it, and the GOP senator was dunked in mockery.
The South Carolina Republican praised the twice-impeached one-term president, whom he warned would destroy the party before his 2016 nomination and denounced just a year ago after the Jan. 6 insurrection, for appointing three conservative Supreme Court justices and passing tax cut legislation.
“If you want to be a Republican leader in the House or the Senate, you have to have a working relationship with President Donald Trump,” Graham told Fox News host Sean Hannity. “He’s the most consequential Republican since Ronald Reagan. It’s his nomination if he wants it, and I think he’ll get reelected in 2024.”
\u201cSiri, show me pathetic.\u201d\n\n\u201cOkay, I found this picture of @LindseyGrahamSC.\u201dhttps://twitter.com/acyn/status/1481452032292634626\u00a0\u2026— Rachel Vindman (@Rachel Vindman) 1642041919
Breaking: Grahamcracker comes out in support of S'more.— Louis R. Bridgeman (@Louis R. Bridgeman) 1642042023
Soulless prostitutes like Lindsey Graham give actual decent hard-working sex workers a bad name.— M.S. Bellows, Jr. (@M.S. Bellows, Jr.) 1642046321
Graham on 1/7/21: \u201cTrump and I, we\u2019ve had a hell of a journey. I hate it to end this way, oh my God I hate it. \u2026 All I can say is count me out. Enough is enough.\u201dhttps://twitter.com/Acyn/status/1481452032292634626\u00a0\u2026— Stephen Hayes (@Stephen Hayes) 1642045385
How do you not feel horrifically humiliated saying shit like this, @LindseyGrahamSC? God, I'd hate myself if I had to debase myself so much for the ego of one large asshole.https://twitter.com/Acyn/status/1481452032292634626\u00a0\u2026— The Rude Pundit (@The Rude Pundit) 1642048591
Once one starts down the dark path, forever will it dominate their destiny. Consume them it will.— A Wise Yoda Bot (@A Wise Yoda Bot) 1642046426
Translation: Trump\u2019s somehow convinced Graham he\u2019ll lead the Senate by helping to depose McConnell.— Leesa Brown (@Leesa Brown) 1642050753