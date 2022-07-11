Judge orders Lindsey Graham to appear before grand jury in Georgia election tampering case
Lindsey Graham (Fox News)

A Fulton County judge has reportedly ordered Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) to appear before a special grand jury investigating former President Donald Trump for alleged election tampering.

According to Jose Pagliery of The Daily Beast, the judge's order was filed on Friday.

"The judge called Graham 'a necessary and material witness' who can't dodge grand jury testimony," Pagliery reported.

Graham is scheduled to appear on Aug. 2, the order said. But the Republican senator is expected to fight the subpoena from his home state of South Carolina.

Last week, a judge also ordered Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani to appear before the grand jury.

2020 Election SmartNews