Lindsey Graham is ‘heartbroken’ Biden ended 20-year Afghanistan war: ‘The Taliban have won the Super Bowl’

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) on Friday criticized President Joe Biden for ending the war in Afghanistan, which dragged on for two decades.

Before taking over Strom Thurmond's seat in the U.S. Senate, Graham voted for the war in Afghanistan as a member of the House of Representatives.

"On this 20th anniversary, I am heartbroken and I am worried," Graham said.

Graham focused his criticism on Biden ending the war instead of the disastrous 20 year occupation.

"What have we done here in the last 30 to 45 days? We've allowed the Taliban to take back over the country by force of arms, we've abandoned thousands of people who fought along our side, and every jihadist in the world is going to run to Afghanistan because the Taliban won the Super Bowl," he argued, despite the fact the Taliban is not a National Football League team eligible to play in the big game.

Republicans have been trying to argue that the withdrawal was worse than the war, which had claimed the lives of 2,448 service members before the withdrawal began. Graham has even predicted America would re-invade the country.

Also on Friday, Trump's Political Action Committees sent an email arguing that "Joe Biden is the Taliban's puppet."

"President Trump was the greatest President in history, and Joe Biden is doing everything he can to destroy his legacy, including surrendering to the Taliban," the emails said, even though it was Trump who negotiated the withdrawal with the Taliban.