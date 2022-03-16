Lindsey Graham threatened Trump with the 25th Amendment on Jan. 6: new book
Senator Lindsey Graham during an appearance on CNN (Screenshot)

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) reportedly threatened to have Donald Trump removed from office on Jan. 6, 2021, by implementing the process laid out in the U.S. Constitution.

An enraged Graham called White House counsel Pat Cipollone as Trump supporters rioted inside the U.S. Capitol and warned that he would have the former president stripped of his duties if he did not more forcefully denounce the mob, according to excerpts published by Axios from the forthcoming book "This Will Not Pass," by New York Times reporters Jonathan Martin and Alexander Burns.

"We’ll be asking you for the 25th Amendment," Graham told Cipollone, according to the book.

Graham told the reporters that afternoon, after lawmakers had been evacuated from the Senate, that he hoped the riot would mark a turning point in American politics.

"People will say, 'I don't want to be associated with that,'" Graham said that day. "There will be a rallying effect for a while, the country says, we're better than this."

