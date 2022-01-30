Lindsey Graham slams Trump's 'pardon' offer for Jan. 6: He's inciting others 'to go down the violent path'

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) expressed disagreement with Donald Trump after the former president said he might pardon Jan. 6 defendants if he wins a second term in 2024.

During a Sunday interview on CBS, host Margaret Brennan asked Graham about the remarks Trump made the night before at a Texas rally.

"Pardons? Do you agree?" Brennan wondered.

"No," Graham stated. "I don't want to send any signal that it was OK to defile the Capitol. There are other groups with causes that may want to go down the violent path if these people get pardoned."

"Isn't that a dangerous thing to say?" Brennan pressed.

"Yeah," Graham agreed. "I think it's inappropriate. I don't want to reinforce the defiling of the Capitol was OK. I don't want to do anything that would make this more likely in the future."

Before finishing, the South Carolina Republican compared Trump's remarks to Vice President Kamala Harris promoting bail for people who participated in protests and riots over the George Floyd killing in 2020.

"I didn't like that either," he said. "So I don't want to do anything from raising bail to pardoning people who take the law into their own hands because it will make violence more likely. I want to deter people who did what they did on Jan. 6. And those who did it, I hope they go to jail and get the book thrown at them because they deserve it."

Watch the video below from CBS.