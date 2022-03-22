WATCH: Lindsey Graham storms out of Supreme Court hearing after meltdown on chairman Durbin

Following thirty minutes of questioning of Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) took umbrage when Senate Judiciary Chairman Dick Durbin (D-IL) fact-checked some of his comments about the legal disposition of Guantanamo detainees, leading the South Carolina Republican to start yelling before leaving in a huff.

As Durbin calmy corrected Graham while looking at his notes, Graham shouted over him, exclaiming, "The system failed miserably and advocates to change this system like [this nominee] was advocating would destroy our ability to protect this country!"

"We're at war, we're not fighting crime!" Graham continued, his voice growing more shrill. "This is not some passage of time event. As long as they're dangerous, I hope they all die in jail if they're going to go back to kill Americans. It won't bother me one bit if 39 of them die in prison. That's a better outcome than letting them go and if it cost $500 million to keep them in jail, keep them in jail because they'll go back to the fight. Look at the freaking Afghan government made up of former detainees at Gitmo. This whole thing by the left about this war ain't working."

As Durbin responded, the GOP lawmaker jumped out of his chair and bolted from the room leaving his aides behind.

