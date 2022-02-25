Lindsey Graham throws tantrum over Biden Supreme Court pick — only 256 days after voting to confirm her
Gage Skidmore.

One of two Republican senators who has chaired the Senate Judiciary Committee lashed out at President Joe Biden shortly after multiple media organizations reported he would nominate Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the United States Supreme Court to succeed Justice Stephen Breyer.

"If media reports are accurate, and Judge Jackson has been chosen as the Supreme Court nominee to replace Justice Breyer, it means the radical Left has won President Biden over yet again," Graham tweeted.

Graham's complaints came 256 days after he voted to confirm Judge Brown to the DC Appeals Court, which is widely seen as the second most important court in the country.

Sens. Susan Collins (R-ME) and Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) were the two other GOP senators who backed her nomination less than one year ago.


