Lindsey Graham ‘berated’ Mitch McConnell on debt ceiling deal: report

There are some bitter feeling in the Senate GOP Caucus after GOP Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) put together a deal to prevent the federal government from defaulting on loans.

McConnell linked extending the debt ceiling with an issue to prevent cuts Medicare and that reportedly has resulted in enough GOP support to prevent a catastrophic default.

"Let’s get this out of the way -- Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell will get the 10 Republicans he needs to help end debate on this debt-limit process bill. Democrats will supply the rest of the votes needed, and then the Senate can move toward actually raising the debt limit," Punchbowl News reported Thursday. "Here’s a whip list of 10 GOP senators on the record who’ll vote for cloture: McConnell, Minority Whip John Thune of South Dakota; John Cornyn of Texas; Roger Wicker of Mississippi; Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia; Roy Blunt of Missouri; Susan Collins of Maine; Rob Portman of Ohio; and Thom Tillis and Richard Burr of North Carolina."

The process has been complicated by Donald Trump, who has urged Republicans to risk default to block unrelated policy proposals championed by President Joe Biden.

"Mitch McConnell just folded on the Debt Ceiling, a total victory for the Democrats—didn’t use it to kill the $5 Trillion Dollar (real number!) Build Back Worse Bill that will essentially change the fabric of our Country forever," Trump said in a Wednesday statement. "The Dems would have folded completely if Mitch properly played his hand, and if not, the Debt Ceiling scenario would be far less destructive than the Bill that will get passed. He has all the cards to win, but not the 'guts' to play them."

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), a close Trump ally, reportedly lashed out at McConnell for taking actions to prevent a collapse of the economy.

"Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, ranking Republican on the Budget Committee, berated him, as did several other GOP senators attending the session. Graham doesn’t like the decision by McConnell and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer to attach the debt-limit process provisions to an underlying bill delaying Medicare sequestration cuts scheduled to kick in on Jan. 1," Punchbowl reported.