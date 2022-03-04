Lindsey Graham calls for Russians to assassinate Putin: ‘Is there a Brutus?’

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) on Fox News (screengrab)
On Fox News Thursday, in reaction to the news that Russian forces are shelling the largest nuclear power station in Europe as they press on with their invasion of Ukraine, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) called on Russians to assassinate Vladimir Putin.
"How does this end?" said Graham. "Somebody in Russia has to step up to the plate. Is there a Brutus in Russia? Is there a more successful Col. Stauffenberg in the Russian military? The only way this sh*t ends, my friend, is for somebody in Russia to take this guy out. You would be doing your country a great service, and the world a great service."
Watch below:
Lindsey Graham calls for a July 1944 plot against Putinpic.twitter.com/NmPRMxGKfx— Aaron Rupar (@Aaron Rupar) 1646360818