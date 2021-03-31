Lindsey Graham to visit shooting range after being mocked for owning AR-15 to fight off 'gangs'
Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) is planning a photo op at a shooting range in South Carolina just days after he said that he owns an AR-15 assault-style rifle to shoot "gangs."

In an announcement on Wednesday, Graham said that he would visit the Palmetto State Armory in Greenville, where he will "show support for the Second Amendment and opposition to the proposed Assault Weapons Ban."

During an interview with Fox News over the weekend, Graham explained why he opposes a new assault weapons ban.

"If there's a natural disaster in South Carolina where the cops can't protect my neighborhood, my house will be the last ones that the gangs will come to because I can defend myself," he told Fox News host Chris Wallace.