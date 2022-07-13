Lindsey Graham got into a contentious feud with a country music star at secret Trump dinner: report

On Wednesday, POLITICO reported that Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) got into an argument with a country music star at a secret dinner former President Donald Trump arranged with donors to discuss 2024 plans.

"The informal, off-the-record dinners are not designed to focus on the 2024 race and typically center on other issues — during one, South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham got into a contentious back-and-forth with country music star John Rich over coronavirus vaccines," reported Alex Isenstadt.

"During the Nashville dinner, Trump and others present, including Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker, looked on as Graham and Rich engaged in a tense and prolonged back-and-forth over the coronavirus vaccine. Graham lavished praise on the vaccines and argued that Trump should talk about their development during his tenure every chance he got. Rich, meanwhile, vociferously criticized the injections."

Rich even joked that he might move to South Carolina and challenge Graham in a GOP primary race, sources told Politico. "One attendee said Trump appeared to enjoy seeing the two duke it out," the publication reported.

According to the report, this is part of a broader series of secret meetings Trump is holding with his supporters.

"The gatherings have taken place in Houston, Nashville and, last Friday evening, in Las Vegas, where billionaire casino mogul and longtime Trump friend Phil Ruffin implored the ex-president to launch another run for the White House soon," said the report. "The consensus has been that Trump should run again — the only question being when he should announce, with most echoing Ruffin’s view but others saying Trump would be better served by waiting until after the midterm elections."

Experts have broadly agreed that Trump is likely to announce another run for president in 2024 — and is waiting for a good time to do so.

Previous reporting indicated Trump was considering making his announcement during the January 6 Committee hearings, as a way of deflecting attention from the witness testimony.

