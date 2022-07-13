Lindsey Graham was complicit in all of this seditious activity just like Mark Meadows: ex-TIME editor

Ex-TIME magazine editor and former State Department undersecretary Richard Stengel appeared on MSNBC Wednesday where Sen. Lindsey Graham's (R-SC) subpoena for the Georgia voter fraud case was addressed.

Graham, who claimed that he would not comply with the grand jury's subpoena, was told by a judge that he must.

"He has no legal basis to refuse to comply with the subpoena," explained former federal prosecutor Barbara McQuade. "There's an old adage in the law that says the government is entitled to every man's evidence and there's no exception for a sitting Senator. There's no exception that even if you believe it is politically motivated. This is a properly issued subpoena, because he lives out of state a court had to make a finding that he was a material and necessary witness and a court his done that. And, so, he will lose and he can kick and scream all he wants and at the end of the day, Fani Willis is going to get the witnesses she wants, because he made a call to Brad Raffensperger and she's entitled to know what was in the call and ultimately he will lose that battle."

MSNBC "Deadline White House" host Nicolle Wallace thinks that Willis and her team likely already know what was in the call because there have already been so many witnesses called.

"The thing about the Lindsey Graham call — can you find the 12,000 votes which echoes the Donald Trump call — is it does speak to the state of mind," said Stengel. "They knew that they had lost the election and they weren't calling to say can you find the fraud? Can you unearth that fraud? So, yes, I think there's a lot more that is known. Lindsey Graham was complicit in all of this seditious activity just like Mark Meadows."



He went on to cite the list of Donald Trump allies who he says think they can "embrace the lawlessness of Trump and get away with it." It won't work, however, and it may not work for Trump.

"And just to remind everybody, the Republican Party was once the party of law and order," said Stengel. "The party that believed everybody had to answer subpoenas that they were lawfully obligated to do that. Now they're not anymore."

CNN.com revealed that Graham intends to move to quash the subpoena from Georgia.

“I just filed a motion to quash the subpoena. We’ll see what the court says,” the Republican senator told CNN on Wednesday, after the filing.

