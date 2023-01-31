Trump team's inside joke about Lindsey Graham revealed

Former White House aide Alyssa Farah Griffin revealed that, while she was serving in Donald Trump's administration, they had a "running joke" about Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC).

"The View" began Tuesday with talk about Graham's latest interview with the Fox network on his dedicated support of Trump, in which he said, "I know the downside of Trump, but let me tell you about the upside of Trump. There are no Trump policies without the man, Donald Trump ... I want him to have another shot. Unfinished business ... I'm for Donald Trump because I know what I'm going to get."

"The one thing I loved about the Lindsey Graham quote was 'we know what we're going to get with him,'" quoted Griffin, a View co-host. "What? Insurrection? We all saw that happen. Real quick, so I've always speculated it's about 30 percent of the GOP is always Trump, and a study came out that confirmed 28 percent of GOP primary voters are going to be with Trump. The only way to get rid of him is by targeting the other 70 percent of the party who wants to see a sane, reasonable candidate.

"You don't beat Trump by being Trump-like. And that's what he's trying to do. Maybe they'll, you know, just go after each other, but there is a lane for somebody who says, you know, I want to be a pro-governance, strong on national security kind of Republican to run. Those are who I'm keeping my eyes on."

Joy Behar quoted now-former Rep. Peter Meijer (R-MI), who recently said that he knows folks in the GOP that are simply waiting for Trump's "mortal demise" so that they can move on.

But it was Sunny Hostin who wanted to know how Graham attached himself to Trump from the beginning.

"But I have had a question for Alyssa: what does Trump have on Lindsey Graham? Because you usually have a lot of the inside tea because she worked for the man. Unfortunately," said Hostin.

"So, I don't know what he has on him, but it was like a running joke among the people closest to Donald Trump, and frankly Donald Trump himself, that he could do anything and Lindsey Graham would be by his side," Griffin said.

A former lawmaker couldn't help but notice that the Graham/Trump relationship seems like a "domestic violence situation."

"What does he have on him?" Hostin asked again.

"It's kind of a sad legacy. I once really respected Lindsey Graham," said Griffin. "We are eye to eye on foreign policy matters. There's something about — I don't self-diagnose people — like, he needed to follow John McCain. John McCain is unfortunately no longer with us. So now he's just wagging to Donald Trump. I would encourage Lindsey Graham, be your own man. You don't need to follow this fool."

See the discussion below or at the link here:



