'Plain embarrassing': Lindsey Graham buried in mockery for declaring he'd 'go to war' for Chick-Fil-A

www.rawstory.com
On Wednesday, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) took to Twitter to complain about a Fox News report that students and faculty at the University of Notre Dame are protesting the opening of a Chick-Fil-A location on campus, due to its donations to groups that oppose LGBTQ rights.
"I hope we don't have to, but I will go to war for the principles Chick fil-A stands for," tweeted Graham. "Great food. Great service. Great values. God bless Chick fil-A!"
@NotreDame I want everyone in South Carolina and across America to know I have Chick fil-A’s back. I hope we don’t… https://t.co/io98RwJtT7— Lindsey Graham (@Lindsey Graham) 1626289535.0
Graham's comments promptly earned a round of mockery from commenters on social media, with many ridiculing the senator for regarding this as an immediately pressing issue.
Rationalists: issue indivisibility is exaggerated as a cause of war Senators: diss Chick-Fil-A, get the bomb https://t.co/dI7nlpebs8— Paul Musgrave (@Paul Musgrave) 1626296805.0
I hope Chick fil-A is donating stupid amounts of money to Graham. Otherwise this is plain embarrassing. https://t.co/pkL6OPm70z— Seth Masket (@Seth Masket) 1626296192.0
This is the dumbest fucking tweet I’ve ever read. The world is fucking burning and @LindseyGrahamSC is declaring hi… https://t.co/ZiuvPt3GrR— Marie Connor (@Marie Connor) 1626296138.0
There has never been a political party this wholly focused on low-brow B.S. There's a pandemic, a climate crisis an… https://t.co/kRWW3u48wB— Rex Huppke (@Rex Huppke) 1626298149.0
What principle, the right to over-season your fried chicken with pepper? https://t.co/afoxnOtZuG— Gary Legum (@Gary Legum) 1626298116.0
I know we all stopped watching as much after yer man lost the election but there’s an actual US Senator threatening… https://t.co/JV4IW8AyOn— Karl Brophy (@Karl Brophy) 1626298071.0
I am willing to die, and kill, for the Values of the Carphone Warehouse https://t.co/kTPGfkvX3K— PdrgRdy (@PdrgRdy) 1626297882.0
Hard to get more American than "I will go to war for the principles of this fast food chain" https://t.co/9bz37NKcwp— Sturgeon's Law (@Sturgeon's Law) 1626297492.0