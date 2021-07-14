'Plain embarrassing': Lindsey Graham buried in mockery for declaring he'd 'go to war' for Chick-Fil-A
On Wednesday, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) took to Twitter to complain about a Fox News report that students and faculty at the University of Notre Dame are protesting the opening of a Chick-Fil-A location on campus, due to its donations to groups that oppose LGBTQ rights.

"I hope we don't have to, but I will go to war for the principles Chick fil-A stands for," tweeted Graham. "Great food. Great service. Great values. God bless Chick fil-A!"

Graham's comments promptly earned a round of mockery from commenters on social media, with many ridiculing the senator for regarding this as an immediately pressing issue.









