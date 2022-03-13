'Take this guy out': Lindsey Graham calls for Putin to be assassinated 4 times in one Fox News interview

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) called for the assassination of Russian President Vladimir Putin at least four times in one Fox News interview.

Graham, who has called for Putin to be killed before, made the statements during an interview with Fox News host Maria Bartiromo on Sunday.

"You are calling for Vladimir Putin to either be arrested or assassinated," Bartiromo noted.

Graham insisted that NATO could create a no-fly zone over Ukraine without starting a war with Russia. He said that the no-fly zone should be put in place if Russia uses chemical weapons.

"It will not be World War III. This is all a bluff. Putin knows it," Graham said. "If he ordered a pre-emptive strike on the U.S., some general would shoot him in the head."

"The only way this war ends is with Putin going to jail or being taken out by his own people," he continued. "How do you make that happen? You help the Ukrainians."

Graham claimed that the Biden administration does not want Putin to lose the war in Ukraine.

"He's a climate change partner," the Republican senator opined. "In my eyes, he's a menace to mankind, he's a war criminal and he needs to be taken out by his own people."

"Putin is a war criminal, he is no longer a legitimate leader and it is time for us to get him gone!" he concluded. "It would be better to have a Russian leader that wouldn't marry up with Iran and Syria to begin with. This is the best chance in 20 years to take this guy out and the Russian people are the vehicle to do it."

Watch the video below from Fox News.